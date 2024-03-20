A pair of Japanese citizens have been identified as the two men who died over the weekend in a river near a waterfall in Washington state that has become popular on TikTok in recent years, authorities said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday named Hiroya Konosu, 21, and 34-year-old Takayuki Suzuki as the deceased, according to The Everett Herald. Rescue teams had rushed to a notoriously dangerous area of the Skykomish River near Eagle Falls on Saturday after receiving reports that the men had gone underwater and failed to resurface.

Sky Valley Fire Chief Eric Andrews said the falls have become a “hot spot” for fatal drownings after videos of the scenic cascades went viral on TikTok in 2020. “The falls are quite beautiful, very attractive looking,” Andrews said. “But that’s also what makes them so dangerous.”

Ernie Walters, Sky Valley Fire’s assistant chief, separately told KOMO-TV that the victims were “exchange students from a different country who were trying to enjoy the area we have, and one of the individuals slipped, fell, hit his head, and then rolled into the river, and his buddy went in after him.”