In a new panel interview, Ted Lasso co-creators and stars Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis disputed claims by Joy Behar that she had been approached to make a guest appearance on the third season of the smash hit show.

This week, Behar had said on The View that the weather in London contributed to her decision to decline the role of Ted Lasso’s mom. The Season 3 part ultimately went to Becky Ann Baker, who scored an Emmy nomination for the role.

“There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat,” Behar said on her show’s Behind the Table podcast. “Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff, I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

When asked this week if Behar’s claims were accurate, the stars of Ted Lasso seemed confused. “I, no. Joy Behar from The View?” Sudeikis said, when asked if Behar had indeed been approached.

“Respectfully, it would be news to us,” Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the Apple+ show, added. “We just work there.”

Sudeikis isn’t ruling out the possibility of the The View star joining the Ted Lasso ranks, however, saying she would be “welcome to sit at the table.”