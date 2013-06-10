Jason Wu Hired at Boss Women; Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death With A Stiletto

Jason Wu Hired at Hugo Boss: Jason Wu has been named artistic director of Hugo Boss womenswear, including ready-to-wear and accessories. Boss has traditionally been known for its sleek men’s suits, but the brand desires to expand its reach. Wu will continue to work on his own label, which he founded in 2007, but plans to develop a "strong, feminine womenswear collection that reciprocates the brand's authority in menswear." He adds that he has "long been a fan of Hugo Boss's vast tradition and lineage in extraordinary tailoring." The brand is equally excited to have the 30-year-old designer on board to help them strengthen the female side of its brand. [Vogue UK]

Man Stabbed With Stiletto: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by a woman wielding her pointy stiletto heel early Sunday morning in Houston. The 911 call was placed at 4 a.m. in Houston's Museum District. When police arrived at the scene they found a 59-year-old man's dead body lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds and a stiletto heel lying close by in a high-rise condo. [Houston Chronicle]

Emma Hill Leaves Mulberry: Emma Hill has left English leather goods company Mulberry, where she has served as creative director since 2008. Names of possible successors have not yet been announced. Mulberry released a statement confirming her departure, saying Hill has left "after a very successful period at Mulberry during which she has built a strong and talented creative team ..." Hill's decision to leave is allegedly tied to conflicts between her and Mulberry's management over "creative and operational strategy," reports WWD. The paper has named Hill as a possible contender for Reed Krakoff’s lead creative position at Coach. [WWD]

Swedish Train Drivers Wear Skirts: After railway employer Arriva banned male workers from wearing shorts in Sweden this year, a dozen locomotive operators have found a loophole in time for the hot summer months. They have begun wearing skirts instead. The drivers of the north line of the Roslagsbanan in Stockholm have been wearing skirts for two weeks now, and the railway company has decided to allow it. An Arriva communications manager told a local newspaper in Mitti that "one should look decent and proper when representing Arriva and the present uniforms do that. If the man only wants [to wear] a skirt then that is OK." At the end of the day, drivers say that their own comfort matters far more than receiving a few surprised looks from passengers. [BBC]

Burberry CEO Highest Paid in UK: She may be a mother of three from a small town in Indiana with a reliance on Diet Coke, but Angela Ahrendts, the CEO of Burberry, is also now the highest paid woman in Britain. Last year Ahrendts took home a total salary of £16.9 million ($22.3 million), which is almost £5 million more than the next highest paid female CEO. On the most recent list of the UK's 300 top-paid bosses, Ahrendts is accompanied by only two other women: the CEO of Imperial Tobacco and the CEO of easyJet. [The Guardian]