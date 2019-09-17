CHEAT SHEET
Mexican Tycoon Arrested After 11-Year-Old Son Killed in Boating Accident
A prominent Mexican real-estate developer was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after his 11-year-old son was killed in a weekend boating accident in San Francisco Bay, the Los Angeles Times reports. Javier A. Burillo, 57, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child, and operating a boat while under the influence, Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin said. Burillo was driving the boat with his two sons, aged 11 and 27, when both fell off the boat after they hit a wave. ABC News reports Burillo tried to rescue his sons, but he ran over younger one with the boat. The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon. The older son had cuts to his leg and was taken to a hospital. “It’s a tragedy. We’re all heartsick about it. The community is shocked,” said Cronin.