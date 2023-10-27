Jay-Z Reveals What Daughter Blue Ivy Was Meant to Be Named
CHANGE OF HEART
In an interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, Jay-Z, 53, revealed that his daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s name was meant to be Brooklyn, the New York neighborhood he was born in. “That was the name we had in theory, but when we got the sonogram, it was super small and we was calling her blueberry,” the rapper said. “We just took the ‘berry’ off and called her Blue.” Jay-Z told King that Blue asks for clothing advice from him, saying, “She used to be frontin’ on me a little bit… Now she asks me, you know, if this is cool, if her sneakers [are cool].” Blue performed with her mom, Beyoncé, during the recent Renaissance World Tour, dancing to the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Jay-Z told King he was “super proud” of her, saying, “Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny, in [the] public eye… so for her to be on that stage to reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”