Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured in Manhattan Jail Cell

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at a Manhattan jail on Wednesday, according to sources cited by NBC News. Investigators are reportedly still trying to get to the bottom of what happened, but the wealthy sex offender was said to have been semi-conscious when he was found.

After initially being put into the general population at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Epstein had been moved to solitary protective custody after other inmates had threatened him, a source familiar with his conditions had previously told The Daily Beast.

Two sources cited by NBC said he may have attempted to hang himself, while another source suggested the injuries were so minor that he may have simply been trying to get himself transferred. An assault has also not been ruled out, with a fourth source saying a former police officer serving time on drug and murder charges has been questioned.