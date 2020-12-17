Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Nabbed Boarding Flight to Dakar

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent and close ally and alleged pimp to late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, is in custody in Paris after attempting to board a flight to Dakar. Paris prosecutors say he was taken into custody for rape, sexual assault against minors, sexual harassment, criminal conspiracy and trafficking in human beings, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

Brunel, who has been accused in the U.S. of rape and procuring young girls for Epstein, has not been seen since Epstein’s death in a Manhattan prison in August 2019.

He said through his lawyer last year he would answer questions about his relationship with Epstein. His lawyers denied that he was “on the run” and that he denies all allegations of impropriety.

French prosecutors launched an inquiry into Brunel, who founded Karin Models and MC2 Model Management, which led to Wednesday’s arrest.