Epstein’s Brother Says Late Pedophile Was ‘Just Having a Good Time’

Mark Epstein said in an interview Tuesday that his brother Jeffrey, the deceased sex offender known for his associations with a vast cross-section of the world’s rich and powerful, “was just having a good time.”

On Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s On Balance, anchor Leland Vittert asked Epstein to react to the allegations against his brother.

“There’s very few people who knew him the way you did, and you hear all these allegations that he was providing women—some of age, some not of age—to other men to compromise them,” he said. “Does all that surprise you? Or do you hear about that and kind of go, gee, there was always something about him that as a brother you go, that kind of makes sense?”

Epstein replied that none of the allegations make sense to him.

Of his brother, he said, “I think he was just, like you said, he was just having a good time. Jeffrey liked to have a good time.”

Vittert appeared confused, and took issue with Epstein’s comment.

“Hold on. There’s a big difference though between having–,” he said, before Epstein interrupted.

“I wasn’t there, so if you’re asking me to speculate, then I really don’t want to speculate because I wasn’t there,” he said.

Vittert responded that even though he doesn’t have a brother, he “wouldn’t want to know this about anybody I loved,” adding, ”The allegations are frankly revolting when you hear about what your brother is accused of doing.”

Earlier in the interview, Esptein was very skeptical of his brother’s stated cause of death, which was listed as a suicide.

Epstein also claimed that his brother told him in 2016 that he “had dirt on then-presidential candidates.”

“He didn’t tell me what that dirt was, and I don’t know,” he said. “I wasn’t involved in his day-to-day life, so I don’t know what he knows.”

Donald Trump and Bill Clinton both regularly palled around with the politically connected pedophile.