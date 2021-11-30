Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime pilot took the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial and claimed he never saw underage girls on Epstein’s private planes. But he revealed that former President Donald Trump was among the famous passengers who flew with the pedophile multimillionaire, who also jetted around the world with Britain’s Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn.

Larry Visoski, who ferried Epstein to his homes around the globe, testified on Tuesday that he never knew passengers’ ages but at the time believed some of Epstein's underage victims were adults. Those accusers include Jane Doe, who was 14 when Epstein and Maxwell allegedly recruited her into the financier's teen sex ring after meeting her at Interlochen arts camp in Michigan.

“I didn’t notice anybody of a younger nature without an adult or parent,” he testified. “I didn’t know anybody’s exact age at all.”

When assistant U.S. prosecutor Maureen Comey asked about Jane Doe, Visoski replied that she was “a mature woman with piercing powder-blue eyes.”

Visoski said he recalled picking up luggage from Interlochen Arts Academy before a flight out of Traverse City, Michigan, and later in, Palm Beach, meeting Jane, whom Epstein introduced as a “singer.”

Meanwhile, the pilot said that in the 1990s, Epstein flew to Traverse City at least once a year, when he'd visit Interlochen in the summer and stay at his cabin there. (The Daily Beast previously reported on Epstein's “scholarship lodge,” which was built near girls' summer camp quarters.)

“It was my understanding the cabin was built for Itzhak Perlman,” Visoski said, adding that the renowned violinist was a passenger on Epstein's jet.

Visoski was also asked about Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was 17 when Epstein and Maxwell sent her to powerful men to be abused. Despite flight logs indicating Giuffre flew on Epstein’s plane multiple times, Visoski couldn’t remember how often she was a passenger.

Under questioning from defense lawyer Christian Everdell, Visoski said he also didn’t know Giuffre's age. (As The Daily Beast previously reported, Giuffre isn't expected to testify at this trial.)

“She didn't look young,” Visoski said. “She was a woman.”

Everdell referred to Visoski's previous alleged statements on why he believed Jane was an adult. “At the time you saw her you also remember she had large breasts?” Visoski answered in the affirmative.

A pilot for Epstein from 1991 to 2019, Visoski described the financier's massive wealth, detailing the layouts of his compounds in New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the predator's apartment in Paris. Visoski also described Maxwell's various Manhattan apartments over the years and said he installed a home theater at the top floor of her Upper East Side townhouse. And he said he flew Epstein to Columbus, Ohio, where his main client, Victoria's Secret mogul Les Wexner, lived.

Visoski said he’d get instructions for future flights on short notice, sometimes a day or less. Often Epstein’s assistants Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff—two co-conspirators listed in Epstein's Florida plea deal—would schedule the flights. He added that he coordinated so frequently with Kellen that her number was on speed dial.

Under cross-examination, Visoski claimed while cleaning Epstein’s plane, he never saw clothes strewn about, nor sex toys or condoms, and had no reason to believe anyone was engaging in sex acts with minors.

Visoski testified that he remembered seeing Epstein’s power-couple friends Glenn and Eva Dubin on the plane—and Emmy Tayler, a longtime assistant to Maxwell—but not three of the four victims who will testify at Maxwell's trial.

Epstein’s largesse permeated the testimony, too, suggesting a chummy relationship between the two men.

Visoski testified that Epstein gifted him 40 acres of land on his New Mexico property so he could build a home. Epstein also paid for the private high-school tuition of Visoski’s two daughters and covered their college costs. The pilot revealed that Maxwell seemed like a nice person and he let his daughters ride horses with the socialite.

Of Maxwell and Epstein's romance, Visoski said it fizzled out in the early 2000s. He said once their relationship ended, she remained his “go-to person to handle everything that wasn’t business related.”

By 2004, Visoski said, Maxwell was dating Gateway computers co-founder Ted Waitt.

Visoski said the socialite introduced him to Waitt’s personal pilots and that they became friends.