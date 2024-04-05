Jenifer Lewis Blasts ‘F*cking Idiots’ Who Don’t See Trump Is ‘Hitler’

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis shared her views on the state of American political life on SiriusXM’s “Mornings with Zerlina” show this week, issuing a scathing rebuke to anyone inclined to sit out the next election.

“We spend half our lives choosing, trying to make a choice on bullshit,” Lewis began. “What movie tonight? Let me sit here for a half hour. No bombs going off. And we do nothing. We sit on our couches. ‘Oh, I don’t believe in voting.’ You fucking idiot,” she said.

Specifically, Lewis had exactly zero kind things to say about Donald Trump, who’s currently got his hands full juggling a presidential campaign and the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial.

“If that man gets in, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol,” Lewis continued. “He will take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is, and he will tear it up in our faces and say, ‘Now I’m the king of the fucking world. You will bow down, bitches.’ He will punish everybody that didn’t vote for him.”

From there, Lewis dropped her calm demeanor, exclaiming, “Let me tell y’all how I know this shit! I know it because I know what mental illness looks like! That mania is unstoppable!”

“See, this motherfucker is Hitler,” she said plainly. “He didn’t come to play.”