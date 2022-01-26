Make Your Home Feel Like a Palace With These Alpaca Blankets and Pillows
Living Large
Looking to redecorate your home with pieces that elevate every inch? Jenni Kayne Home lets you live out your design dreams with luxe decor, like these handwoven alpaca throw pillows and blanket.
This cozy pillow was made for royalty. The cover uses natural superfine alpaca that has been handwoven to achieve a super-soft feel. The lining is 100% cotton, and the included insert uses 100% feather down. It’s available in three sophisticated colors (ivory, oatmeal, and light grey), guaranteed to go with your room’s new celeb-inspired style.
Alpaca Basketweave Pillow
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Pair your new pillow with this lavish throw blanket to experience VIP-levels of comfort. The combination of alpaca and merino is handwoven by artisans in Peru for a final product that’s so plush and luxurious, you could just die. In elevated colors like light grey and oatmeal, your only decision is, “Which publication gets the exclusive photoshoot of my new home?”
Large Alpaca Basketweave Throw
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.