Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Since the press tour for the comedy No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence has worn an array of outfits that continually prove she’s mastered the high-low, less-is-more look—also now referred to as “quiet-luxury.” Regardless of what you call her sartorial sensibility, the actress’ recent street style looks have cemented her effortless, trend-proof aesthetic—and the protagonist of her recent outfit formula is undoubtedly the Adidas Sambas OG sneakers.

Even before J-Law was spotted sporting the Sambas, the sneaker had already become the “It” shoe of the year. For some time, finding a pair in stock felt equivalent to winning the lottery, especially in the popular black and white colorway. If you love Lawrence’s casual yet surprisingly sophisticated shoe of choice, you’re in luck. The brand’s gender-inclusive Samba OG Sneakers are finally back in stock—with thousands of shoppers singing their praises.

Lawrence has sported a pair of black Adidas Sambas OGs with a variety of looks since last summer, making a case for the extremely versatile sneaker. On October 22, she validated that they’re perfect for fall, too. She paired the shoes with loose black pants, a red hoodie, a black beanie, and a black long-line coat.

Adidas Samba OG Sneaker The Samba OGs are designed with a leather exterior, a cushioned footbed, and, of course, are finished with Adidas’ signature three stripes on the side. Buy At adidas $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The actress isn’t the only celebrity wearing the kicks lately either—style-savvy celebrities like Ana de Armas, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, and Katie Holmes have also been spotted in the Samba sneakers.

Lawrence has worn a few colorways of the Samba OGs while strolling the streets of NYC, perhaps a testament to just how comfortable and versatile the sneaker is. The Samabas have withstood the fickle trend cycle for a few seasons now, showing no sign of slowing down with winter approaching. Grab yourself a pair before they sell out once again.

