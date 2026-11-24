Rampant speculation has plagued the Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” star for weeks, with many fans suggesting she underwent eye surgery.

IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW

IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW

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Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the intense plastic surgery rumors that have circulated ever since fans deemed her appearance “unrecognizable” in late October.

The 36-year-old Hunger Games actress came under fire after she released her haircare line Mes° Beauty on Oct. 27.

The campaign photos sparked speculation among fans about Lawrence’s “new face.” Social media was filled with side-by-side photos of the actress from earlier in her career and in the new photos.

Jennifer Lawrence fans have been comparing the Oscar-winning actress’s early-career looks to her appearance in 2026. Getty Images

Fans especially suggested that Lawrence had undergone a blepharoplasty and removed skin from her upper eyelids.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Lawrence responded to the rumors for the first time.

Jennifer Lawrence joked about the plastic surgery rumors sparked by the launch of her haircare line. Instagram/Jennifer Lawrence

On her newly created Instagram profile, Lawrence posted a story resharing a post from her makeup artist, Shayna Goldberg.

Alongside the photo, Lawrence wrote a text seemingly poking fun at the plastic surgery rumors and attributing her eyelids to makeup.

“[If you know, you know] she’s the one who did my bleph,” Lawrence wrote.

Jennifer Lawrence on the set of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II," in Berlin, Germany, in 2013. Murray Close/Getty Images

On Reddit, fans were not sold on the apparently candid confession.

“She has a whole different face,” one comment with over 1,400 likes read.

Continuing, “Does she think this is tongue in cheek? Celebs perpetuate these insane beauty standards, demonizing any feature even slightly out of the ordinary, and then act surprised when they’re also victimized by the same thing.”

“I agree that makeup can change your face a lot, but she has a whole new face!” another fan wrote. “And she’s been an actress for a long time, so makeup isn’t new to her.”

On Nov. 19, Lawrence opened up about another plastic surgery procedure on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

She said she had “new” breast implants in a “full C,” which she got after giving birth to her second child.

Lawrence shares her two children with her husband, Cooke Maroney.