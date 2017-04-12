Jennifer Lawrence ‘Heartbroken’ Over Horrific Suicide of Friend Clay Adler

Jennifer Lawrence is said to be 'heartbroken' over the horrific suicide of her 27-year-old friend, MTV reality star Clay Adler, who reportedly shot himself in the head while shooting guns with friends in the desert.

“It is really sad because she remembers him fondly and never wants to hear anything like this happen to anyone, especially to someone she once knew very well. It’s a shame and she is really bummed out over it,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Clay brings Jennifer back to her humble beginnings and really has made Jennifer feel heartbroken,” the anonymous source added.

The friendship went back to the days when the pair were both auditioning in Hollywood and Adler was semi-famous thanks to his appearances on two seasons of Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, a spinoff of the popular Laguna Beach.

However, while Lawrence’s career skyrocketed, Adler’s seemed to stall, and on March 25 Adler turned his gun on himself while shooting with friends in the desert, according to TMZ, dying in hospital the next day of his injuries.

Police said there were no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time.

His father, Frank, who confirmed the death was suicide, said his son was a caring person who would have been 'thrilled' that his organs were donated and able to save others.

“[He's] already saved about four or five lives,” he told People.

He said that Clay had requested that his organs be donated when he applied for a driving license.

He added that 'several people' had already gotten in touch with him to thank him for his son's gifts.

“[They were] incredibly grateful and incredibly sorry for our loss, but unbelievably grateful that they’re able to continue living. Clay would have been thrilled to know that,” he said.

On Saturday, friends and family bade farewell to the avid surfer with a traditional paddle out ceremony.

His former Newport Harbor co-star Allie Stockton also paid tribute to her late friend, posting a Halloween picture on Instagram.

An MTV spokesman said: “We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”