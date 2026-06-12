Jerry Hall Has Frozen Out Rupert Murdoch Since ‘Traumatic’ Divorce

Former model Jerry Hall has not seen her ex-husband Rupert Murdoch since their “traumatic” divorce six years ago, she revealed in a new interview with British Vogue.

Their marriage ended four years ago after the right-wing media mogul—worth an estimated $23 billion, by Forbes estimate—coolly informed his fourth wife, to whom he had been married for six years, that they were breaking up in an email.

“Jerry, sadly, I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch, 95, allegedly informed her in his missive. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do… my New York­ lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Hall, 69, got the icy note while she was nursing a case of food poisoning in her London home, she told the British magazine.

One stipulation of the divorce, finalized in 2022, was that Hall could not provide any story ideas to the creators of the TV series Succession, which was partly inspired by Murdoch and his clan.

Hall noted that going through a divorce is “always traumatic,” and not every ex is good friend material. “Some people aren’t very friendly,” she added flatly. Yet Hall and her former partner Mick Jagger “are still friendly,” despite their split.

“I think when you have children with someone, it’s important to be friendly,” she explained. “Rupert, we were married six and half years and no children.”

She shares four children with Rolling Stones singer Jagger—daughters Elizabeth and Georgia May, and sons James and Gabriel.

Hall ended her relationship with Jagger when he fathered a child with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.

Yet he visits often and is a great grandad, Hall said.

“Mick’s a great diplomat,” she said. “All the kids love each other. All the mothers of the kids love each other. It’s just odd, isn’t it? Just worked out that way.”

Jerry Hall at Cannes in 2025. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Hall now says she “kind of can’t be bothered to date.”

“I’m very, very happy. I don’t feel I’m missing anything,” she added. “I like men’s company, but I don’t actually think I’ll ever want to live with one of them again.”