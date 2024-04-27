Jerry Seinfeld Says He’s Too Old to Do Another Stand-Up Special

Fans of comedian Jerry Seinfeld are going to have to stick to reruns, because the veteran comedian said his most recent comedy special will likely be his last.

In a podcast interview with David Remnick for the New Yorker Radio Hour, Seinfeld was brutally honest about the business and his own limitations as a comedian.

“I think comedians now try so hard to be all new all the time, I think the quality suffers because none of us are really that good,” Seinfeld said. “A great comedian working his ass off his entire career writes two good hours, the rest is…,” he trailed off.

Remnick asked how many specials Seinfeld had done for Netflix. “Two, and I don’t think I’ll do another one,” he replied.

“I won’t put it out there unless I think it’s of a certain quality and I doubt I can get to that in the time I have left, and I don’t like old people. Even though I’m seventy, I don’t like old people.”

Seinfeld turns 70 on Monday. “I don’t like old people, period. They don’t look good. Everything’s deteriorating,” he joked.

On Friday, a writer for the legendary television sitcom Seinfeld confirmed that a “lost” script which had been circulating on the internet was the real deal.