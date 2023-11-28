Jesse Watters’ Thanksgiving break was marred by a run-in with a dog that he claims bit him twice.

Just two weeks after the Fox News host said that he “got rid” of his own dog because it “didn’t work out”—and then refused to explain the situation—he told viewers of Jesse Watters Primetime Monday that during a hike in a nature preserve during Thanksgiving break, he was bitten twice by a dog.

Watters, who opted to dedicate the first third of his news show to his holiday activities, recalled how he was approached by a woman with her dog shortly after starting out.

“We’re on a tight part of the trail and I notice the dog’s all wet, and she’s like, ‘Oh, this my dog, you know, kind of wet, he just swam in the pond,’” he said. “I’m thinking this is kind of crazy. You’re letting your dog swim in a pond—37 degrees in a nature preserve? That’s my first clue. Second clue: the woman’s kind of struggling to hold the dog on the leash.”

Watters continued: “The dog comes by, and I’m trying to back up, just give her a little room. Dog bites me. Twice. Nips my groin and takes a chunk out of my hand.”

The camera operator then zoomed in on Watters’ left thumb, which had a few reddish marks.

“Thank God she bit me. She didn’t bite someone litigious like Judge Jeanine [Pirro],” Watters joked, referring to his co-host on The Five. “She would have been tied up in court for a year.”

Watters, who said he just used soap and water on the bite rather than listen to his wife and get it looked at by a doctor, then claimed he learned the political affiliations of the woman walking the dog.

“I could tell she was a Democrat because when I pulled into the preserve in my car, there was a Subaru Outback. Dead giveaway,” he said. “Plus, she didn’t recognize me.”