Jessica Simpson on The Price of Beauty
Over the years, pop star Jessica Simpson has gotten a bad rap for being, well, a bit empty upstairs. Yet in her new VH1 reality show, The Price of Beauty, which premiered Monday, we see a more serious, dare-we-say introspective side of the singer. But can it undo the damage of Newlyweds?
