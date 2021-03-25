Jessica Walter, Star of ‘Arrested Development’ and Much More, Dies in Her Sleep at 80

Jessica Walter, the beloved actor whose decade-spanning career never slowed down, has died at age 80. The Emmy winner and four-time nominee passed in her sleep, Deadline reports.

In recent years, Walter has offered side-splittingly sardonic performances in both Arrested Development, in which she played the sharp-tongued Bluth matriarch Lucille, and Archer, in which she voiced the titular spy’s delightfully impossible mother, Malory. But her career encompasses six decades, and began on the stage before she transitioned to television and film.

A New York native, Walter appeared in a number of Broadway productions when she first began performing—and as Deadline notes, she won the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer for her turn as Ada Cooney in Photo Finish.

Walter’s notable film credits include The Group and Grand Prix, the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for most promising newcomer. In 1972, she earned a best actress nomination for her performance in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut, Play Misty for Me.

Outside her performances on the stage and big screen, Walter also established herself in the world of television long before the Bluths took Fox by storm. Three years after her best actress nod at the Globes, she also won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her starring turn in the NBC police drama Amy Prentiss. Her other notable television roles include four appearances on Murder, She Wrote (in which she played four separate characters) and Fran Sinclair in the reptilian ABC sitcom Dinosaurs.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”