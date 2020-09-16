Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on SNL
ALRIGHTY THEN
NBC announced on Wednesday that actor Jim Carrey will be joining Saturday Night Live to play former Vice President Joe Biden when the show returns to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season on Oct. 3.
According to the network, SNL is planning to have a “limited in-studio audience” for the new season and is working closely with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s team to ensure safety for all involved during the coronavirus pandemic. The show aired a series of remote episodes during the quarantine earlier this year.
SNL has also added three new featured players to its cast for the new season: Lauren Holt, a comedian who has been a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles; Punkie Johnson, a comedian and writer whose credits include the shows Space Force and Corporate; and Andrew Dismukes a stand-up comic and SNL staff writer since season 43.
During SNL’s season finale in May, Alec Baldwin appeared to indicate that he was playing President Donald Trump “one last time,” but executive producer Lorne Michaels revealed in a new interview with Vulture that he will return as well to face against Carrey’s Biden in the five consecutive episodes that will precede the 2020 election. Former cast member Maya Rudolph will return as Kamala Harris and current cast member Beck Bennett will continue to play Mike Pence.