Jim Jordan: GOP's Next Choice to Win Impossible Speaker Race

House Republicans voted to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) their latest nominee for speaker after an insurmountable wave of detractors forced Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) to withdraw his bid for the post on Thursday.

In a private secret ballot held on Friday, Jordan edged out surprise challenger Rep. Austin Scott, a Georgia Republican who announced Friday morning that he would enter the race as an alternative to the archconservative Ohio Republican.

The final tally was 124 votes for Jordan and 81 for Scott, according to Punchbowl News.

“We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people,” Scott wrote in his announcement on X.

Jordan—who initially narrowly lost the first private speaker vote to Scalise on Wednesday—may be the party's official speaker designee, but it's clear that title means very little in this hopelessly fractured House GOP.

As Jordan moves toward a speaker vote in the full House of Representatives, he's set to face the same fundamental problem that ended Scalise's bid: he doesn't have the votes to win.

At least three GOP lawmakers have put publicly themselves in the never-Jordan camp thus far. It's fewer than the two dozen detractors who doomed Scalise’s run, but with 217 votes needed to take the speakership, Jordan can only afford to lose support from four Republicans.

It's also a near-certainty that more lawmakers will voice their opposition to voting for Jordan on the floor—particularly allies of Scalise, who remain furious over how the Ohio Republican maneuvered around him.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) told CNN that Jordan is a “non-starter,” and Reps. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and John Rutherford (R-FL) told POLITICO they’re also firmly in the no camp.

Scott, who ran as a protest candidate to Jordan more than anything else, told reporters earlier in the day that “actually, I don't necessarily want to be Speaker of the House. I want a House that functions correctly.”

“We need to be a House that functions correctly, that means you have to do the right things the right way, what happened with the removal of Kevin McCarthy was the wrong thing the wrong way, not allowing Scalise to move forward was the wrong thing the wrong way,” Scott said.

Whereas Jordan chairs the powerful Judiciary Committee, Scott boasts less impressive accolades: he is the chairman of a House Agriculture Subcommittee.