Jim Jordan Retreats as GOP Considers Short-Term Speaker

With Republicans sinking deeper into disarray, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has reportedly retreated—for now—after failing to win two votes to become the next Speaker of the House.

Ahead of a third roll call vote on Thursday, in which he was expected to lose even more support, Jordan reportedly backed down from that vote.

Instead, the Ohio Republican was expected to endorse an increasingly popular plan to temporarily stop the House GOP’s bleeding: empowering the Speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), to conduct essential House business on a short-term basis. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

A source familiar with Jordan’s plans said he was not dropping out and would continue to run as the Speaker designee, with the aim of shoring up the necessary 217 votes by January.

In the interim, McHenry would be able to advance legislation like aid to Israel and government funding ahead of a Nov. 17 shutdown deadline.

Many of Jordan’s backers fiercely opposed any plan to grant McHenry the power to reopen the House, which they viewed as a capitulation. Democrats had signaled their openness to supporting McHenry, with some conditions.

The source familiar with Jordan’s plans suggested any resolution to empower McHenry, if put to a vote, might not yet have the votes to pass on Thursday.

It was unclear when any vote on temporary speakership powers might take place, or if it needed to take place at all: some lawmakers believe that McHenry already has the power to act on a short-term basis.