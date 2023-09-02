Jimmy Buffett, the King of ‘Margaritaville,’ Dead at 76

Jimmy Buffett, who parlayed a hit song into the “Margaritaville” lifestyle and business empire, has died at the age of 76, according to a statement posted on his website. No cause of death was given, but the singer beloved by Parrotheads the world over had been ill and in the hospital in recent months.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the announcement read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

In May, he tweeted that he had been hospitalized “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he wrote.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett made his first album in 1970 and hit it huge with “Margaritaville” in 1977. The singer-songwriter would release more than 50 albums, featuring other iconic songs such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

He toured ceaselessly to the delight of fans of his beach-bum vibe. Though he never won a Grammy, his most famous tune was indicted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016.

Along with the soft-rock hits came the Margaritaville brand, which helped make Buffett a billionaire, according to the Associated Press. The brand has grown to include resorts, a beer brand, ice tea, tequila and rum, home décor, and restaurants such as the Margaritaville Restaurant and the 5 O’ Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. He also launched Radio Margaritaville online in 1998, which has since been added to Sirius’ satellite.

Buffett also wrote best selling fiction and nonfiction books, appeared on TV and in movies and saw his work become a Broadway musical— Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, debuted in 2017.

He had a memorable cameo in Jurassic World where he played a “running park visitor with margarita drinks”, as IMDB described his role. On TV, he appeared in Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods.

Tributes poured in after Buffett’s death was announced. Brian Wilson, of The Beach Boys, posted “love and mercy, Jimmy Buffett.” Actor Miles Teller also posted a photo of the pair together.

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, who he married in 1977, and three children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron. He was married previously to Margie Washichek between 1969 and 1972.

Buffett opened up to the Arizona Republic in 2021 about his thoughts on Margaritavilla.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville. It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach,” he said.