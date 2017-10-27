Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Tears Apart Fox News’ ‘Hard-Hitting’ Trump Interviews

One night after he deemed President Donald Trump possibly “the most insecure person ever,” Jimmy Kimmel went right back in for more on Thursday.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host began by highlighting the latest approval ratings from Fox News, which has Trump at just 38 percent. “Turns out bringing the country to the brink of nuclear war while golfing every day isn’t playing as well with the voters as he’d hoped,” Kimmel said. “And yet still 83 percent of Republican voters approve of Trump’s performance so far, which is astonishing. I feel he could have been the captain of the Titanic and people would say, ‘He’s steering it like it is.’”

Kimmel called the poll “especially painful” for Trump because it comes from Fox. “And they love Trump,” he said. “The good news is the president still has a very high opinion of himself, and that’s all that really matters.”

Fox News’ love for Trump was on full display during the 18th interview he has given the network since becoming president—with Lou Dobbs earlier this week. “While Lou was picking and eating bugs out of Trump’s hair, the president whined about the media,” Kimmel said. “I think the underlying message from this clip you’re about to see is, ‘Why won’t everybody love me?’”

After showing the portion of the interview in which Trump talked about watching himself on TV with his wife, Kimmel said, “Poor Melania, laying there, listening to this, wishing she was back home in Transylvania, where they don’t have television. Really, I feel for her.”

From there, Kimmel played a montage of the “hard-hitting” questions various Fox News hosts have asked Trump over the past nine months, including this recent gem from Dobbs: “You’re also one of the most loved and respected, I would say, how does that feel?”

“By the way,” Kimmel said, “we can’t show you the rest of that interview because ABC won’t let us show an old man taking off his pants.”