“Today was a rough day for the despicable and ridiculous Alex Jones,” Jimmy Kimmel said midway through his late-night monologue on Wednesday.

The InfoWars founder was hit with nearly a billion dollars in damages by a Connecticut jury for spreading disinformation about the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. “He tormented these families,” Kimmel, who has been an outspoken advocate for action on guns, said. “He accused them of faking their children’s deaths.”

“Alex, of course, says he won’t pay a cent, he declared bankruptcy to try to protect himself,” the host explained, “and had a full-on hissy fit as the verdict was read.”

From there, Kimmel shared a highlight reel from Jones’ live broadcast as the news was breaking, which concluded with him begging viewers to support him by buying supplements from his website. “And see what it does for your body,” he told them.

“Well, we can see what it’s doing for your body,” Kimmel said with a laugh. “I mean, for a sunburned walrus, you’re looking fantastic. Now go get that money for those parents, you disgusting pig garbage person!”