Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Little Girl’ Laugh

Following the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted Wednesday night that many Americans “have spoken powerfully and passionately about the verdicts and their significance yesterday, but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”

The host highlighted a supremely bizarre moment from Carlson’s show the previous night in which he abruptly cut off his former corrections officer guest who dared to describe Chauvin’s actions as “savagery.”

“Well, yeah, but the guy that did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said, letting out a maniacal high-pitched laugh. When his guest tried to respond, he exclaimed, “Nope! Done!” and ended the segment.

“What the hell was that?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him and he’s about to explode.”

After playing the clip again, the host added. “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!”

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel made the “big announcement” that MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell will be his guest in-studio next Wednesday, telling viewers, “All our dreams are coming true.”

“We’ve been doing this show for a lot of years now and I don’t think anyone has ever been more excited to be a guest,” Kimmel said of Lindell, who accepted the invitation during his live-stream marathon event. “Hey, listen, that makes two of us, Mike. We are bed, bath, and beyond excited to have you.”

