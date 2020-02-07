Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts Don Jr.’s All-Time Worst Looks

“This dopey Donald Jr., he is so desperate for Daddy’s love, this is what he posted to Instagram yesterday,” Jimmy Kimmel said in his monologue Thursday night before presenting the meme of Mitt Romney shared by the president’s son with the caption, “Mom Jeans: Because you’re a pussy.”

“If Mitt Romney really was that, your father would have grabbed him by now by the way,” Kimmel joked. “Also, I want to say, while we’re criticizing people’s clothes, let’s take a look at some of Don Jr.’s outfits.”

The late-night host ran through a series of photos of Donald Trump Jr. in a pink polo and “looking sharp with the old man in a white collar shirt and big pants.” He showed a photo of Trump in all orange and dubbed it “the dumbest crayon in the box.”

During his big impeachment victory rant at the White House on Thursday, Trump took the opportunity to go after Hunter Biden for trading on his father’s name and claimed that his children would never do something like that.

So with that in mind, Kimmel did a full rundown of “DJTJ’s resume,” from his start as a bartender in Aspen, Colorado to his next job supervising Trump building projects in New York. “How’d he land that gig?” Kimmel wondered. “Must’ve been one hell of a bartender!”

“He helped launch Trump Mortgage, which folded in 18 months,” Kimmel said. “Next, he got a job, sitting and nodding next to his father on The Apprentice. Then he became a spokesman for Cambridge Who’s Who, a company that has, to date, received hundreds of complaints from the Better Business Bureau.”

“He then was in charge of meetings like the one with the Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton that got his father in trouble,” he continued. “And finally, he wrote a book called Triggered, which made it to #1 on The New York Times bestseller list because the Republican National Committee bought more than $100,000 worth of copies, for week one.”

“And don’t forget his special skills: Powerpoint, Excel and shooting elephants,” Kimmel concluded. “So this is a self-made man who does it all and more!”

