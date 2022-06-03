Jimmy Kimmel just happened to be perusing Donald Trump Jr.’s website recently when he noticed an odd description next to the various hats and shirts with hate-filled messages scrawled across them: “Designed and embroidered in the USA.”

“The hypocrisy, they don’t even try to hide it anymore,” the late-night host said during his monologue Thursday night. “I guess they don’t need to hide it, nobody seems to notice.”

But Kimmel did notice that while Trump Jr. is “always talking about China,” saying things like “my father was tough on China” or “Hunter Biden’s in bed with China,” the labels on the products he sells tell a very different story.

For instance, Kimmel drew attention to a hat that reads “FJB”—short for “Fuck Joe Biden”—that “may have been designed and embroidered here, but we ordered one of the hats and boy, you’re not gonna believe this, it was actually made in, how about that, China.”

“You won’t find that on his website though,” the host added, presenting product after product, from a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt to one that reads “Let’s Get Biden to Quit” (“Just in time for Pride Month”) to the “lovely sentiment,” “In a World Full of Alecs, Be a Kyle” that were manufactured in countries like Nicaragua and El Salvador.

“And why doesn’t he have shirts made here?” Kimmel asked. “Because they cost about 30 percent more to have them made here.”

After proudly showing his audience a Jimmy Kimmel Live! T-shirt that is actually “made in the U.S.A,” he shook his head, saying, “Shameless, worthless grifters and leeches is what these people are.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.