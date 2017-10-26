Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s ‘Ivy League’ Brag: ‘He Might Be the Most Insecure Person Ever’

After inadvertently becoming the “moral conscience of America,” Jimmy Kimmel has been deliberately staying away from politics of late. But he just couldn’t help himself Wednesday night.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host began with Trump’s war against members of his own party, like Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, both of whom have turned on the president only after announcing they will not be seeking reelection.

As Kimmel put it, Trump said “there are no problems in the GOP, in fact, they love him so much they cannot sit down when he walks in a room.” The president tweeted multiple times that Republican senators gave him a standing ovation when he walked in the room for a meeting this week.

“Who wants to be the one who tells him that people are required to stand when the president enters the room?” Kimmel asked. “That’s not an accomplishment. That’s like saying, ‘Every time I walk into a Starbucks, guy behind the counter asks me if I want coffee.’ If only his mother had hugged him just one time.”

But Kimmel seemed even more amused by Trump’s response to a question on Wednesday about his lack of civility. “You know people don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college,” the president said. “I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.” (Trump, for the record, was not such a “nice student” according to his classmates.)

“When you’re the president of the United States and you have to tell others that you’re a very intelligent person, not a great sign,” Kimmel said. “Like if Shaquille O’Neal had to say, ‘Listen, I’m a very tall person,’ we’d be confused.”

“He’s so insecure,” Kimmel said of Trump. “He might be the most insecure person ever.”