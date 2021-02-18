Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Self-Serving Rush Limbaugh ‘Tribute’

Donald Trump still has not called Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the 2020 election. And Jimmy Kimmel knows why: He’s “too busy” calling into Fox News.

“After 27 days in hiding, Trump called into Fox News today to talk about his friend Rush Limbaugh who died,” the late-night host said during his monologue Wednesday night. “And what a beautiful tribute it was.”

Kimmel proceeded to air the highlights from the first of two phone “interviews” Trump gave to Fox, ostensibly to praise the openly racist, misogynistic and homophobic right-wing radio mogul, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer.

But instead of speaking about Limbaugh’s life, the former president mostly focused on the election he lost almost four months ago, saying things like, “Rush thought we won, and so do I.”

“Anyway, who died again?” Kimmel joked in response. “There’s no ‘I’ in eulogy, Don.”

He even gave the Fox News hosts credit for doing “everything possible to tee him up to talk about” the late radio giant, “but somehow, it kept coming back to the election that he still thinks he won.”

“Well, I have to believe that listening to Trump blather on nonsensically about himself is what Rush would have wanted,” Kimmel concluded, before moving on to the dramatic demolition of Trump’s Atlantic City casino.

