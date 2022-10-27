Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Herschel Walker After Yet Another Abortion Scandal

After noting that NBA and NFL stars are running as fast as they can away from Kanye West’s Donda Sports on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel joked that “at this point, the only athlete that would be dumb enough to sign with Donda Sports is Herschel Walker.”

That led the late-night host to the Georgia Senate candidate, whose week isn’t “going much better” than West’s as his campaign gets “nuttier by the day.”

First up was Walker’s instantly iconic quote from a recent campaign rally when he asked supporters, “Do you look like we got peanuts in our brain?”

“Hm, let me think about that for an hour,” Kimmel replied. “I say yes.”

Then, in response to Walker’s suggestion that he can’t be “racist” because “23andMe has screwed us all up and we don’t know what we are,” Kimmel joked, “By the way, 23andMe is what Herschel calls dinner with his children.”

And finally there was yet another scandal for the “pro-life” candidate when a second woman came forward to say that Walker forced her to get an abortion against her will while he waited in the parking lot.

As he did the first time around, Walker dismissed the woman’s claims as flat-out lies, telling supporters, “I didn’t kill JFK either.”

“That one is true, he did not kill JFK,” Kimmel said. “But if he had killed him, he would have done it while he was in the womb.”

