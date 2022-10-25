Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ted Cruz for Getting Heckled by Yankee Fans

Jimmy Kimmel returned from a week-long break on Monday, and the first thing he wanted to talk about was how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got thoroughly embarrassed at Yankee Stadium the night before.

After a very quick recap of the MLB playoffs, the host zoomed in on the crowd at the Astros vs. Yankees game from Sunday night to reveal “the most repulsive man in America, Ted Cruz.”

“Ted was in town, in New York, promoting his new book Vomit Baby,” Kimmel joked. “This is what his mother called him when he was born.”

Then Kimmel just lingered on the photo of Cruz standing behind home plate and took it all in. “Look at this guy, in a bright orange button down, a dark blue Walmart greeters vest,” Kimmel observed. “Pretending he drinks beer, soaking up the sadness of the crowd.”

“You know, you would think Ted Cruz would be unwelcome in a place like the Bronx,” he continued. “And if you did think that, you would be correct!”

Kimmel then shared an extended social media clip of fans screaming at the Republican senator as he tried to leave the stadium, calling him a “racist piece of shit” and reminding him about that time Trump “called your wife ugly.”

“Wow, I didn’t even realize Ted Cruz had family in New York,” the host joked, before adding of the city, “even though they lost the game, I think New York won the battle last night.”

Later in his monologue, Kimmel brought up the white supremacist group that hung a banner reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“Here’s the thing,” he told the neo-Nazis. “If you’re at home making a banner that includes the words ‘Kanye is right,’ just go ahead and jump off the overpass.”

