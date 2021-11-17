Jimmy Kimmel Shames Chris Christie’s ‘Image Rehab Tour’

Chris Christie has been on an apology tour of sorts, promoting his new book Republican Rescue with interviews on late-night TV, where he refused to rule out voting for Donald Trump in 2024, and cable news, where he refused to criticize Fox News.

As Jimmy Kimmel described it Tuesday night, the former New Jersey governor is “busy on a ‘yeah, I knew Trump told lies, but all politicians tell lies, and even though Trump told a thousand times more than all of them combined, the fact that I buddied up to him is OK, because lies are as American as apple pies’ image rehabilitation tour.”

The first big stop on that tour was an hour-long special with CNN’s Dana Bash where Christie revealed that the gift he received more than any other during his eight years as governor was books about weight loss.

“I’m sure all the governors get those,” Kimmel said, laughing. “What a thoughtful gift that is.”

The host then gleefully shared a clip of the actual ad for Golden Corral “holiday ham” that came on CNN immediately after one of the special’s commercial breaks. “I don’t know about the corral, but that was golden for sure.”

From three, Kimmel moved on to another new book about “our all-you-can-tweet former president,” Jonathan Karl’s Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, which reveals that after January 6th, both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explored invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“You know things are going south when even Mike Pompeo considers doing the right thing,” Kimmel joked.