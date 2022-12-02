Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Kanye West for Praising Hitler

At the end of a day in which Kanye West sat down for “three hours of complete insanity with the despicable Alex Jones,” Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but dig into the conversation between “two guys who lost a billion dollars each.”

During his appearance on InfoWars, the artist currently known as Ye devolved further into his antisemitic rabbit hole than ever before, declaring that he sees “good things” about Adolf Hitler, claiming that he invented highways, microphones. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he told Jones.

“Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel replied in disbelief. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” The late-night host went on to debunk West’s claims about Hitler’s inventions, pointing to an “old myth” that the Nazis invented the microwave oven. “But I haven’t seen anything like this,” he added. “We have a Black white supremacist running around.”

“Let’s imagine this was Ariana Grande saying this stuff,” he continued. “We’d load her into a cannon and fire her into the ocean, right? But Kanye seems to get crazier every day and he still has fans. And you know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy.’”

Kimmel ended the bit by saying that Herschel Walker “should send Kanye a thank you note right now for diverting our attention away from him.”

