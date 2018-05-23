Jimmy Kimmel: White House Sinkhole Is One of ‘Melania’s Escape Tunnels’

“You know how Trump frequently makes mistakes in his tweets?” Jimmy Kimmel asked his audience Tuesday night. “Over the weekend he wrote ‘Melanie’ instead of Melania. Or the way he’ll use all caps or air quotes for no apparent reason. It turns out the president has staffers who help him compose those tweets.”

This week, we learned that when President Trump’s aides tweet for him they actually make grammatical errors on purpose so that they are “in his voice” and better “fit his style.”

“They do this because they believe tweets with errors in them make the president more relatable,” Kimmel said. “And they do—to idiots.”

“I mean, I knew some of those tweets weren't written by him,” the host added. “I just assumed an angry pigeon grabbed his phone and started pecking at it.”

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel discussed the sinkhole that seems to have developed on the White House lawn. “Which is very interesting and weird, because exactly one year ago today, a sinkhole opened at Mar-a-Lago. And now there’s one outside the White House. I’m starting to think maybe God’s aim is slightly off.”

“Are we sure this is a sinkhole and not one of Melania’s escape tunnels?” he asked. “I don’t want to read into it, but she did ask for a headlamp for Mother's Day.”