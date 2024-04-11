J.K. Rowling Trashes ‘Harry Potter’ Stars for Defending Trans People

J.K. Rowling has reignited her beef with Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson over the issue of transgender identity and rights.

The author, who regularly uses her platform to espouse her transphobic views, took to X on Wednesday to comment on a new review of gender identity services for children by Britain’s National Health Service. The review claimed that there is “no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.”

Rowling described the report as “a watershed moment” and wrote, “My anger’s been mounting all day. Kids have been irreversibly harmed, and thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations.”

Rowling then replied to a user on X who wrote that they were “waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology”—a reference to Radcliffe and Watson, both of whom have denounced her anti-trans rants and spoken out in support of trans people. The user added that they were “safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

“Not safe, I’m afraid,” Rowling wrote back. “Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

For the record, Rupert Grint, who rounds out the trio of Harry Potter leads, has also spoken out in support of trans people. “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers,” he wrote in 2020. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”