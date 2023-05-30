Biden Accuser Tara Reade Claims She Fled to Russia Fearing for Her Life

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, announced Tuesday she is defecting to Russia.

The shocking confession was made during a Russian state press conference, where Reade was sitting next to alleged Kremlin spy—and pal—Maria Butina. Reade told the pro-Putin press the “very difficult” decision to move came after the realization that she no longer feels safe in Biden's America.

“I'm still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Reade told Sputnik. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria [Butina] and everyone who's been giving me that at a time when it's been very difficult to know if I'm safe or not.”

This story is developing.