A Female Candidate Would Never Be Allowed to Rage Like Joe Biden Did in Iowa

Imagine, for a second, that Elizabeth Warren or Amy Klobuchar is standing at a town hall in Iowa. A voter asks her a question—a question she doesn’t like, a question based on misinformation—and instead of answering it quickly and moving on, or correcting the person doing the asking, she angrily calls him “a damn liar.”

She walks toward him, until they’re just a few feet apart, and mocks this person—who says he got his news from the TV—by saying she’s not sedentary, suggesting of course that he is. She challenges him to a push-up contest. A running contest. An IQ test. She backs up, and then moves toward him again as he tries to explain. “Get your words straight, Jack!” she yells into her mic.

The voter gets frustrated. He says she has no more backbone than Trump. “I’m not voting for you,” he adds. She whips back, “Well, I knew you weren’t, man. You think I thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.”