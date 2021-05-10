Biden’s Reboot of That ’70s Show Looks Like a Disaster

Joe Biden is tempting fate. Having lived through the tumultuous 1970s, he is an unlikely candidate to repeat the mistakes of the decade—like inflation and high crime. Yet, instead of being chastened (or trapped) by 70s era thinking, his policy preferences reflect the prevailing progressive view of these issues. Is Biden transcending the tired old rules and leading us into the future, or is he setting us up for another big fall?

This is a question as old as time itself. The human experience suggests that we are cursed by having to learn and relearn the mistakes of the past. “The pattern of the prodigal is: rebellion, ruin, repentance, reconciliation, restoration”—according to a quote attributed to the late Christian preacher Edwin Louis Cole. Successful public policy solutions are especially doomed to become victims of their own success. That’s because, having solved the problem, we forget or grow complacent over time, and we extirpate them.

To illustrate the perils of reflexive change, writer, philosopher, and theologian, G.K. Chesterton told a parable about discovering a fence or gate across a path in the woods. “The more modern type of reformer goes gaily up to it and says, ‘I don’t see the use of this; let us clear it away,’” he writes. But Chesterton believes this is foolish. “Some person had some reason for thinking it would be a good thing for somebody,” he explains. “And until we know what the reason was, we really cannot judge whether the reason was reasonable.”