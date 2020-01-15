Joe Biden’s Still Winning, and No One Laid a Glove on Him

Joe Biden is never going to wow you in one of these Democratic debates. He doesn’t have to.

Tuesday night’s debate—the last one before the Iowa caucuses—was no exception.

Ask yourself this: Do you really think anything happened that would change the mind of an undecided voter? Yeah, me neither. What that means is that the race is likely frozen until the Iowa caucuses in 20 days. Joe Biden went into the debate as the front-runner. Bernie Sanders went into the debate as his main rival. Nothing happened to change that.