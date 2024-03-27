Joe Lieberman, Former Veep Candidate and Longtime Connecticut Senator, Dies at 82

Joe Lieberman, the independent-minded politician who served as a U.S. senator from Connecticut for nearly a quarter of a century and ran on the Democratic ticket alongside Al Gore in 2000, died on Wednesday in New York City. He was 82.

His family, who confirmed his death in a statement to The Washington Post, said the cause was complications from a fall.

“His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed,” the statement said. “Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest.”

A four-term senator who held office from 1989 to 2013, Lieberman was a maverick who was just as likely to alienate an ally as he was to win the respect of a critic. As vocal a supporter of abortion rights as he was the Iraq War, Lieberman swung back and forth across the political spectrum.

“I am genuinely an independent,” he told Fox host Chris Wallace in 2007. “I agree more often than not with Democrats on domestic policy. I agree more often than not with Republicans on foreign and defense policy.”

He was tapped by Gore as a running mate in the 2000 presidential election. The pair won the popular vote but ultimately lost the election to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. Still, they made history: Lieberman was the first Jewish candidate to run on a major party’s ticket.

In 2004, he unsuccessfully mounted a campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, losing out to then-Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts.

He was a staunch supporter of Israel, backing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as late as this month. In the pages of The Wall Street Journal, he accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of “catering to those who are hostile to the Jewish state” for calling for new elections in Israel.

Netanyahu was among those paying tribute to Lieberman on Wednesday.

“Joe was an exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state,” he tweeted, praising him for “his integrity, decency and civic courage.

“He had a deep moral sense and common sense and was fearless in the defense of truth,” the prime minister said.

After departing the Senate, ever the contrarian, he joined a conservative think tank. But, in a move that would come to define his final years, he also became the founding chairman of the political organization No Labels.

Originally started as a no-nonsense effort to encourage legislators and voters to look beyond partisanship, the centrist nonprofit attracted criticism after announcing its intentions to mount a third-party presidential campaign in 2024.

In an op-ed for The Hill last week, former Watergate prosecutor Richard J. Davis said No Labels had become “a victim of its own arrogance” and warned that its bid could hand Donald Trump a second term. Lieberman admitted earlier this month that they’d been struggling to attract a viable candidate to their so-called “unity ticket.”

In a statement, No Labels told The Daily Beast that Lieberman had believed “passionately” in the organization’s goals, and brought “his wisdom and counsel as well as his kindness and humor” to their work. His death marked a profound loss “for all of us,” it said.

“He was a man of uncommon integrity who did the right things for the right reasons,” the group added. “As American politics became progressively coarser and angrier, Senator Lieberman was unfailingly civil and decent to political allies and opponents alike.”

A funeral service for Lieberman is set to held on Friday in his hometown of Stamford.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.