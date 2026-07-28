Joe Rogan Admits He Loves Living in a Blue City

Joe Rogan has admitted that he loves living in a progressive stronghold.

The Trump-voting podcaster said on his show Tuesday that he enjoys being a resident of Austin, Texas, with a single caveat—that the rest of Texas remains in Republican control.

“There’s a saying about Austin: Keep Austin weird and surrounded,” he said.

The progressive Texas capital has been described as "the blueberry in the tomato soup." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogan’s guest, the Animal Planet personality Forrest Galante, questioned what he meant.

Rogan answered, “Like, it’s all red states around you, and it’s this pocket of blue that’s in the center of this red state. I think that’s good for everybody. I think that’s good; it’s a balance.”

“The Austin balance is a great balance,” he added. “It’s a liberal city surrounded by, like, hardcore Republicans with guns and tigers.”

Rogan attended President Donald Trump's UFC birthday bash at the White House last month. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Rogan, 58, said Austin’s liberal leadership is different from those in the northeast.

“A lot of people—especially coastal elites... coastal snobs—they have this idea of it being like filled with rednecks, and ignorant people, and foolish people," Rogan said of Texas. “And it’s not that way at all. Especially Austin.”

“Austin is one of the most, like, liberal, easygoing, progressive cities, but like, even the progressives here, they’re, like, more reasonable,” he continued.

Rogan moved to Austin from Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. He owns a $14.4 million mansion along Lake Austin, which is where he shoots his popular podcast.

Despite his affinity for the Texas capital, which has not had a Republican mayor since 1991, Rogan suggested that he does not want Texans to be represented by a Democrat like James Talarico in the Senate.

Rogan said that Austinites were “more crazy” than they were in the 2000s, but “way less crazy” than liberals in New York City or Los Angeles.