Joe Rogan Calls Out Trump’s Secret Plane Switcheroo

Joe Rogan is sounding off on Donald Trump’s secret plane ruse that saw White House journalists unwittingly become decoys for the president as he escaped an Iranian threat.

“Those press people were signing up for something they didn’t know,” the MAGA-friendly podcaster said during his latest episode, apparently floored by Trump’s ruse. “That’s crazy.”

Trump, 80, was secretly transported from the old Air Force One jet to a smaller plane via an airport catering truck while departing from Turkey last month amid a credible missile threat against the old Air Force One, a bombshell report from The Washington Post revealed.

Trump, hiding in a catering truck, is driven away from Air Force One, as journalists line up to board it. CNN

The entire White House press pool boarded the old Air Force One, unaware that they were passengers on a decoy flight that put their lives at risk.

“So if they flew him out, it was because they were worried they were going to try to take down Air Force One,” Rogan said, speaking to comedian Joe DeRosa.

The 59-year-old podcaster added sarcastically, “If the press dies, so sad. You just get more press.”

“That’s f---ing wild,” DeRosa said.

The press boarded Air Force One unaware it was a decoy as Trump sneaked off. Ena Suto

Those on board the former Air Force One believed that they were on the same flight as the president. They were instructed to close their window shades after boarding.

“He didn’t even tell them, ‘Hey, guys, we’re not really going to get on this plane. No one’s getting on this plane. You guys, get out of here. Go take American Airlines home,’” Rogan said. “No, he’s like, ‘Hop on. It’s safe.’”

In fact, Trump had brazenly acted as if he had flown on Air Force One and denied knowing of an Iranian threat while speaking to the reporters shortly after reemerging at a British base following the escape.

“I’m number one on their list, before you. But if I go, you go,” the commander-in-chief said.

Rogan remarked, “When you want to know, like, who’s more important, you or the president, that’s when you find out,” before adding, “I imagine they’re a little perturbed. That would perturb me. Jesus Christ.”

Confronted about the clandestine operation on Tuesday, Trump claimed, “I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk. I think it was at greater risk, because that would be the plane they would be more likely to go for.”

Along with the White House press pool, Trump allowed some of his closest lieutenants to board the decoy plane, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.