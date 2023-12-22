Joe Rogan Corrected On-Air for Blaming Trump Gaffe on Biden

Joe Rogan has done it again. But this time, even his own producers couldn’t help but correct him during a live podcast taping.

In a clip from Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (first reported by Mediaite), Rogan attempted to argue that comments made by President Joe Biden essentially disqualify him from running in 2024. The only problem? It was Trump who made the original gaffe.

Rogan and his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, were accusing Biden of making “no sense at all” when the host asked, “Did you hear what he said yesterday, or a couple of days ago?” He then claimed that Biden recently said in earnest that America “lost” the Revolutionary War because “we didn’t have en0ugh airports.”

“Pull him!” Rogan said. “If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, ‘Hey, you’re done.’”

The two men continued to denigrate Biden and defend Trump for several minutes before one of Rogan’s producers found the video in question, in which Biden says of Trump, “The same ‘stable genius’ said the biggest problem we had during the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports!”

“It’s not fake,” they told Rogan, “but he was referencing Trump saying that.”

Then, viewers of Rogan’s video podcast were treated to watching his face fall as the team played him a clip of a speech Trump gave in 2019, in which he said that Revolutionary forces “took over the airports” in their victorious fight against the British—despite the fact that planes would not be invented for another couple of centuries.

“Oh OK, so he fucked up,” Rogan admitted.

“That’s the thing about media these days,” Nickal added, “you’ve gotta look into it.”