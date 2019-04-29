Joe Scarborough Slams Trump for Inciting White Nationalist Violence: Blood ‘Is On Your Hands’

Following the shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California over the weekend, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough unleashed an angry monologue on President Donald Trump early Monday, blaming him for stirring up hate and white nationalist violence through his speech at the National Rifle Association convention last week.

During his speech, the president targeted Democrats and the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for what he described as a failed “coup” attempt.

“They tried for a coup, didn’t work out so well. And I didn’t need a gun for that one, did I?” Trump told the crowd in Indianapolis. “Far-left radicals in Congress want to take away your voice, your jobs, your rights, and they especially want to take away your guns.”

Scarborough responded Monday: “The president is trying to move people to violence.”

“I know you’re trying to stir up hate and maybe even violence because of your words,” he continued. “But a coup? That’s just a lie. You know it’s a lie. You know it’s irresponsible, you know it’s just as irresponsible when you say ‘enemy of the people.'”

“We are so far beyond dog whistles here, Donald,” Scarborough said.

“The blood that is spilled is on your hands,” he continued, “from white nationalists, from people that listen to that sort of rhetoric, any violence to journalists, ‘enemy of people,’ the kill list—yes, let’s go back to the kill list. Your Justice Department let somebody that has a manifesto inspired by white nationalist killers, including a guy that slaughtered over 68 children, your attorney general and you let that person walk.”

Last week, Scarborough and his wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, became emotional when a self-proclaimed white nationalist facing firearms charges was released from jail—despite having allegedly made a hit list of prominent Democrats, Supreme Court justices, and TV journalists including Scarborough.

Christopher Hasson, 50 was not charged with any terrorism-related offenses, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day acknowledged last week that he had “grave concerns” about Hasson.

“We are so past dog whistles now, Donald,” Scarborough continued on Monday. “You are just inciting violence, it’s just obvious.”

“You are unfit to be president of the United States,” he noted, before adding a plea: “You can call out white nationalism. You can call out political violence. You can pull yourself back. You can restrain before there is more bloodshed. Because let me tell you, the synagogue shootings are not going to stop until you call out white nationalism by its name.”