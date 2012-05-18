Joe The Plumber Loves Taxes

Samuel Wurzelbacher, also known as "Joe the Plumber," is running for Congress. In his latest ad, a spoof on the Mac-PC commercials, Joe explains to an "Occupier" why he can't join his liberal counterpart in protesting the establishment. "I've got a bunch of boring stuff to do like go to work, feed my family," he says. After all, "somebody's gotta pay the taxes." It's good to know Joe has finally realized paying taxes is mandatory--since only a few years ago it was discovered that he wasn't paying his own.