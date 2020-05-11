John Krasinski Recreates Famous Wedding Scene From ‘The Office’ to Zoom Marry Two Lovebirds on YouTube show

It’s one of the most hilarious weddings in TV history, featuring some seriously bad dancing down the aisle and an unfortunate high kick.

Now fans of the famous The Office wedding ceremony (itself based on a real-life video clip that went viral back in 2009) are in for a treat, thanks to Office star John Krasinski’s hit new web series Some Good News, which featured a recreation, of sorts, of that wedding on its Sunday night episode.

Krasinski’s scheme was kicked off when two viewers, Susan and John, got in touch with the show and told Krasinski that when John popped the question to Susan, he did so outside a gas station convenience store, just like Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert, did when he (finally) asked Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) to marry him.

Appearing via video link with his fiancee on Krasinski’s new web series, which features Krasinski sitting at a desk with a sign painted by his kids with the letters SGN behind him, John said that he decided to go for the Office-themed proposal because the show was something they had connected with as a couple.

Krasinski said: “You guys have proved that proposal works 100 percent of the time,” then suggested that the pair get married on the spot, and produced a certificate showing he had recently got ordained, allowing him to minister the couple’s wedding.

When the couple agreed, Krasinski patched in their parents and best friends, and then celebrity bridesmaid Jenna Fischer.

On being complimented on her appearance, Fischer replied: “It's your wedding day! I had to get dressed up. And I didn’t know what your wedding colors are so I went with pink and white.”

After the quick-fire ceremony was completed it was time for the after party, and Krasinski patched in nearly the entire cast of The Office, including favorites such as Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, and Brian Baumgartner for a recreation of the famous dancing down the aisle scene, to the tune of Chris Brown’s “Forever.”

The Office scene was based on a trend of arriving to one's wedding to the tunes of “Forever,” inspired by a 2009 British wedding that became an early viral YouTube video.

In The Office version Dwight (Rainn Wilson) kicks Isabel (Kelen Coleman) in the face while trying to pull off one of his moves, a classic moment that was recreated in Sunday night’s pastiche.