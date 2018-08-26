John McCain's death from glioblastoma—a malignant, vicious tumor lodged in the brain—once again highlights the fact that this type of brain cancer is currently incurable.

Glioblastoma is so-called because the disease affects the glial cells, or the sticky supportive membranes that envelop the brain's nerve cells. When glial cells get tumors, they develop into glioblastoma. That form of brain cancer affects some 200,000 Americans a year. Ted Kennedy died from the same form of cancer nine years ago.

It's a mistake to think that glioblastoma is equal to brain cancer. “There are many kinds of brain cancer,” said Alfred Yung at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and a researcher working with the National Cancer Institute. “They range from very slow-growing, benign brain tumors that are not likely to kill the patient very quickly to ones that derive from glial cells.”

Two things make glioblastoma especially difficult to treat. First, researchers have no idea exactly how glial cells turn cancerous. Theories range from genetic likelihood to environmental risk factors to some combination of the two, but no one really knows. The second is its location, lodged within the delicate organ so deeply that it is nearly impossible to cleanly separate the tumor from the brain.

“The tumor is very complex,” Yung said. “It's a mixture of different kinds of cancer cells and different behavior.”

But research is growing. Vice President Joe Biden, who has concentrated his post-White House efforts to leading the Biden Cancer Initiative after his son Beau died from a recurrence of brain cancer (not glioblastoma). He comforted McCain's daughter in a widely shared, tearful moment in December about the advances being made in treating—and potentially curing—brain cancer.

Gordon Li, a neurosurgeon at Stanford specializing in brain tumors, said that what makes brain cancer incurable is not only its frightening ability to multiply and take over the entire organ, which is central to the operation of the entire body, but also the difficulty by which it is to spot cancerous cells and tumors and take them out.

Because of the brain's dense folds, even the slightest accidental ding from laser or radiation to remove cancerous chunks can be dangerous. Glioblastoma is incredibly aggressive. Taking out cancerous parts rarely leads to a clean bill of health, since the cancer almost always returns.

“Glioblastoma has micro tumor cells that go through the brain ... and all over,” Li told The Daily Beast . “Taking out only one part of the brain doesn't make sense.”

Because the disease's survival rates hover at less than five percent, researchers are turning their attention from treating glioblastoma to figuring out what makes a person's glial cells become cancerous. “We could diagnose it earlier, so we could take [the cancer] out [earlier], or we could work on agents to see the tumor better,” Li said.

Different oncologists and researchers have tried a variety of methods in an effort to delay death. Yung said that glioblastoma's complexity is an indicator that a combination of drugs and therapies are required to rid the brain of the tumor, though that's not always easy on the patient. “When you use multiple things, you're likely to induce side effects,” he said. “And we still do not understand the tumor's biology and genetics well. We still don't know enough about glioblastoma to know how many drugs to use and what kind of drugs and how much radiation to use.”

That's even further complicated by the fact that the blood-brain barrier of the brain, which prevents toxic products in the bloodstream from getting into the brain's most integral cells, often working against the patent by preventing cancer drugs from reaching the tumor.

Immunotherapy has offered some hope for brain cancer in recent years, despite previous theories suggesting that the immune system's T-cells can't get to the brain, according to Yung. But glial cells do not have many T-cells, making immunotherapy difficult. Yung said that changing the way these cells work by using antibodies and gene therapy could help, but research is still young and growing in this area.

Li has experimented with different dyes to try to trace the tumor and its cancerous path. He's also considered the physics of these dyes in the brain to figure out exactly what brain tissue the cancer could go to next “in a more defined manner.”

New imaging techniques have also helped doctors to spot the progression of glioblastoma in patient brains. “There's some new imaging techniques where we use different MRI [magnetic resonance imaging] and different radiographic tracers to trace the vast majority of the tumor,” he said, which could help doctors start with radiation and chemotherapy earlier and potentially give patients a fighting chance at life.

But while techniques for tracing the cancer and its spread are improving, both Li and Yung said that the glioblastoma remains aggressive and fatal. “The average survival rate is between 1.5 and two years,” Li said. “There are patients who will live longer, there will be patients who don't live as long.” McCain lived less than a year after his diagnosis was the publicly announced.

That patients survival time varies after diagnosis, however, offers some clues that there are minute differences in how glial cells work that could help in treatment, perhaps because of genetic markers, Li said.

“Don't get me wrong, it's a bad cancer,” Li said. “But over the past 15 years, we've understood a lot more about the biology and we have a lot of hope.”