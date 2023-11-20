John Oliver Calls Out Absolute Worst Celeb Take on Israel-Hamas

Just when you thought you’d heard every celebrity’s tone-deaf opinion on the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, John Oliver proved us wrong. “The discourse here reached its absolute nadir when Fox Business welcomed Fabio for a 10-minute interview on the subject,” the Last Week Tonight host sadly confirmed Sunday night.

Oliver showcased what he called one particularly “wild digression concerning Hamas” wherein Fabio told Fox anchor Neil Cavuto: “These people find so much pleasure to kill, it’s the worst—10,000 times worse than the Nazi,” Fabio said, adding that Hamas seems too gleeful in publicizing how many Jewish people they’re killing. “At least the Nazi, they kept it kind of quiet.”

“Hold on Fabio,” Oliver replied in shock. “Far be it for me to contradict a noted geo-political expert and former ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ spokesperson, but ‘at least the Nazis kept it kind of quiet?!’”

“The Nazis kept it many things,” Oliver continued. “They kept it punctual. They kept it blond. They kept it humorless. And yes, they kept it tight. They were well-tailored pieces of shit, but subtlety was famously very much not their calling card, Fabio!”

Meanwhile in Congress, Oliver couldn’t help but notice how Congressional Republicans kept wanting to fight witnesses and each other this past week, and found irony in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) breaking up a potential scrap between Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and the head of the Teamsters during a senate hearing.

Sean M. O'Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, previously had exchanged words with Mullin over X (formerly Twitter). When they came face to face in real life in the hearing room, Mullin halted his questioning to challenge O’Brien to fisticuffs right then and there. Sanders quickly brought things to a halt, though, wagging his right hand at Mullin and saying: “Stop it. Sit down. Sit down! You’re a United States Senator.”

Oliver said he wished Sanders hadn’t intervened, and drew a decisive whoa from his HBO studio audience by adding: “I mean, it is nice to hear you call for a ceasefire. A lot of us thought that you had forgotten how to do that.”

“But shut up!” Oliver said. “I want to see anabolic Jim Halpert get his ass handed to him, because do you know who Sean O’Brien is? He’s a fourth-generation Boston Teamster. He basically came out of the womb wearing brass knuckles. I want to see Sen. Anger Management get his jaw rocked by Beantown’s Mr. Clean here. That’s what I want!”