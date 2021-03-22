John Oliver Exposes Meghan McCain’s ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Hypocrisy

John Oliver opened Last Week Tonight this Sunday by examining the anti-Asian racism that led directly to the horrific mass shooting that left six Asian women and two others dead. And in addition to slamming Donald Trump for spending a full year using terms like “Wuhan virus” and “kung flu” instead of COVID-19, Oliver had some choice words for conservative pundits like The View’s Meghan McCain who gave the former president a pass.

“Our long, ugly history of anti-Asian racism and the fact that it often peaks during times of crisis is the exact reason why, just last year, many were loudly warning that Trump calling COVID names like the ‘China virus’ was likely to lead to a rise in violence against people of Asian descent,” Oliver said. “An argument that not everyone, at the time, seemed to find convincing.”

From there, the host dug up a clip of McCain, almost a year ago to the day, defending Trump’s language on The View. “I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” she said in March 2020. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan.”

“Oh good, Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it!” Oliver shot back. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”

“Now, I will say, Meghan McCain posted this week, ‘Stop Asian Hate,’ with three broken hearts emoji, which is a fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact,” he continued. “But there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for hate to grow.”